Justin Rose plays with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, whilst Koepka is with Molinari and Hovland

US Open Tee Times 2019 – Rounds One And Two

Tee times have been released for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach.

There’s a huge group for UK fans, with 2013 winner Justin Rose playing with 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth.

That trio is out at 10.09pm UK time off the 1st tee on Thursday and at 4.24pm on Friday off the 10th.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka plays with Open champion Francesco Molinari and US Amateur champion and Masters low-amateur Viktor Hovland.

They go out two groups before Woods, Rose and Spieth at 9.47pm UK time on Thursday off the 1st and 4.02pm off the 10th on Friday.

Rory McIlroy plays with Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman at 3.51pm on Thursday and 9.36pm on Friday.

Other big groups include 2010 Pebble Beach winner Graeme McDowell, five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who needs the US Open to complete the career grand slam, and Dustin Johnson.

Tommy Fleetwood plays with Hideki Matsuyama and Sergio Garcia, and Bryson DeChambeau plays with Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner.

See the full tee times for days one and two below –