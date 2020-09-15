Who is playing with who in the opening round of the US Open?
US Open Tee Times 2020 – First Round
Winged Foot in New York plays host to the second Major of the year as the US Open visits the course for the first time since 2006.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both off at 1.07pm GMT (8.07am local time) from different tees in two huge groups.
Woods plays with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa off the 1st and McIlroy goes off with Justin Rose and Adam Scott.
World No.1 and tournament favourite Dustin Johnson goes out at 6.16pm GMT with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.
US Open Tee Times 2020 – First Round:
Morning Wave
1 = 1st tee, 10 = 10th tee, all times in GMT
1 – 11.50am: Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox
10 – 11.50am: Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, JC Ritchie
1 – 12.01pm: Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, JT Poston
10 – 12.01pm: Ricky Castillo (a), Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan
1 – 12.12pm: Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman
10 -12.12pm: Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays (a), Jason Kokrak
1 – 12.23pm: Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace
10 – 12.23pm: Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein (a)
1 – 12.34pm: Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson (a)
10 – 12.34pm: Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen
1 – 12.45pm: Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10 – 12.45pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett
1 – 12.56pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth
10 – 12.56pm: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day
1- 1.07pm: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
10 – 1.07pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose
1 – 1.18pm: Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell
10 -1.18pm: Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker
1 – 1.29pm: Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa
10 – 1.29pm: Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners
1 – 1.40pm: Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott (a)
10 – 1.40pm: Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu (a), Justin Harding
1 – 1.51pm: Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki
10 – 1.51pm: Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer
Afternoon Wave
1 – 5.10pm: Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim
10 – 5.10pm: Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore
1 – 5.21pm: Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud (a), Mike Lorenzo-Vera
10 – 5.21pm: Jim Herman, John Pak (a), Thomas Pieters
1 – 5.32pm: Lukas Michel (a), Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones
10 – 5.32pm: Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley
1 – 5.43pm: Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello
10 – 5.43pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith
1 – 5.54pm: Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
10 – 5.54pm: Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson
1 – 6.05pm: Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry
10 – 6.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace
1 – 6.16pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
10 – 6.16pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer
1 – 6.27pm: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm
10 – 6.27pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley
1 – 6.38pm: Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland
10 – 6.38pm: Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker
1 – 6.49pm: Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris
10 – 6.49pm: Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun-An, Takumi Kanaya (a)
1 – 7pm: Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer (a), Alex Noren
10 – 7pm: Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin
1 – 7.11pm: Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson
10 – 7.11pm: Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui
