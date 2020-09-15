Who is playing with who in the opening round of the US Open?

US Open Tee Times 2020 – First Round

Winged Foot in New York plays host to the second Major of the year as the US Open visits the course for the first time since 2006.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are both off at 1.07pm GMT (8.07am local time) from different tees in two huge groups.

Woods plays with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa off the 1st and McIlroy goes off with Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

Related: US Open betting tips 2020

World No.1 and tournament favourite Dustin Johnson goes out at 6.16pm GMT with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

US Open Tee Times 2020 – First Round:

Morning Wave

1 = 1st tee, 10 = 10th tee, all times in GMT

1 – 11.50am: Brandon Wu, Curtis Luck, Ryan Fox

10 – 11.50am: Daniel Balin, Greyson Sigg, JC Ritchie

1 – 12.01pm: Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, JT Poston

10 – 12.01pm: Ricky Castillo (a), Brian Harman, Andy Sullivan

1 – 12.12pm: Chez Reavie, Sung Kang, Kevin Streelman

10 -12.12pm: Tom Lewis, Preston Summerhays (a), Jason Kokrak

1 – 12.23pm: Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Na, Matt Wallace

10 – 12.23pm: Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, John Augenstein (a)

1 – 12.34pm: Brendon Todd, Harris English, Davis Thompson (a)

10 – 12.34pm: Tyler Duncan, Thomas Detry, Erik van Rooyen

1 – 12.45pm: Paul Waring, Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10 – 12.45pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

1 – 12.56pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

10 – 12.56pm: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

1- 1.07pm: Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

10 – 1.07pm: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

1 – 1.18pm: Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell

10 -1.18pm: Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay, Steve Stricker

1 – 1.29pm: Charles Howell III, Ryo Ishikawa, Max Homa

10 – 1.29pm: Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners

1 – 1.40pm: Kurt Kitayama, Robert MacIntyre, Sandy Scott (a)

Golf Monthly Instruction

10 – 1.40pm: Sebastian Munoz, Chun An Yu (a), Justin Harding

1 – 1.51pm: Eddie Pepperell, Troy Merritt, Sami Valimaki

10 – 1.51pm: Scott Hend, Dan McCarthy, Ryan Vermeer

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

Afternoon Wave

1 – 5.10pm: Shaun Norris, Rory Sabbatini, Chan Kim

10 – 5.10pm: Richy Werenski, Taylor Pendrith, Renato Paratore

1 – 5.21pm: Adam Long, Eduard Rousaud (a), Mike Lorenzo-Vera

10 – 5.21pm: Jim Herman, John Pak (a), Thomas Pieters

1 – 5.32pm: Lukas Michel (a), Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones

10 – 5.32pm: Michael Thompson, Andrew Putnam, Chesson Hadley

1 – 5.43pm: Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim, Rafa Cabrera Bello

10 – 5.43pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

1 – 5.54pm: Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

10 – 5.54pm: Lee Westwood, James Sugrue (a), Bubba Watson

1 – 6.05pm: Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

10 – 6.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Branden Grace

1 – 6.16pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

10 – 6.16pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1 – 6.27pm: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

10 – 6.27pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley

1 – 6.38pm: Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

10 – 6.38pm: Billy Horschel, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

1 – 6.49pm: Romain Langasque, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris

10 – 6.49pm: Shugo Imahira, Byeong Hun-An, Takumi Kanaya (a)

1 – 7pm: Matthias Schwab, Cole Hammer (a), Alex Noren

10 – 7pm: Danny Lee, Mark Hubbard, Lanto Griffin

1 – 7.11pm: Connor Syme, Paul Barjon, Marty Jertson

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

10 – 7.11pm: Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges, Adrian Otaegui

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram