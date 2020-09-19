When are the leaders out for round 3 on Saturday?

The US Open moves into “moving day” on Saturday as the players who have made the cut try to jostle for the best positions going into the final round on Sunday.

The Winged Foot golf course was particularly brutal on Friday, and all players who made the cut will breath a sigh of relief.

Patrick Reed took the lead of the event after a solid 2nd round on Friday – he is in the final pairing with Bryson DeChambeau – this could be a very interesting pairing to view.

Current top European is Rafa Cabrera Bello, the Spaniard is looking to become from the first person from the country to lift the trophy. He is in position to do that, but can he hold his ground at the top of the leaderboard?

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will have to watch the action from home as they both missed the cut.

US Open Tee Times Round 3 Tee Times

All times BST – (a) = Amateur

13:55 Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre

14:06 Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay

14:17 Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

14:28 Brian Harman, Alex Noren

14:39 Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

14:50 Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry

15:01 Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley

15:12 Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III

15:23 Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott

15:34 Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

15:45 Danny Lee, Romain Langasque

15:56 Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im

16:07 Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson

16:18 Adam Long, John Pak (a)

16:29 Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith

16:40 Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

16:51 Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson

17:02 Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

17:13 Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson

17:24 Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood

17:35 Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover

17:46 Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

17:57 Billy Horschel, Tony Finau

18:08 Stephan Jaeger, Jon Rahm

18:19 Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

18:30 Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama

18:41 Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

18:52 Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters

19:03 Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas

19:14 Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello

19:25 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

