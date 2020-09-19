When are the leaders out for round 3 on Saturday?
The US Open moves into “moving day” on Saturday as the players who have made the cut try to jostle for the best positions going into the final round on Sunday.
The Winged Foot golf course was particularly brutal on Friday, and all players who made the cut will breath a sigh of relief.
Patrick Reed took the lead of the event after a solid 2nd round on Friday – he is in the final pairing with Bryson DeChambeau – this could be a very interesting pairing to view.
Current top European is Rafa Cabrera Bello, the Spaniard is looking to become from the first person from the country to lift the trophy. He is in position to do that, but can he hold his ground at the top of the leaderboard?
Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will have to watch the action from home as they both missed the cut.
US Open Tee Times Round 3 Tee Times
All times BST – (a) = Amateur
13:55 Troy Merritt, Robert MacIntyre
14:06 Ryo Ishikawa, Patrick Cantlay
14:17 Jason Day, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
14:28 Brian Harman, Alex Noren
14:39 Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey
14:50 Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry
15:01 Lucas Herbert, Chesson Hadley
15:12 Sebastian Munoz, Charles Howell III
15:23 Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
15:34 Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
15:45 Danny Lee, Romain Langasque
15:56 Shugo Imahira, Sungjae Im
16:07 Bernd Wiesberger, Michael Thompson
16:18 Adam Long, John Pak (a)
16:29 Rory Sabbatini, Taylor Pendrith
16:40 Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan
16:51 Will Zalatoris, Zach Johnson
17:02 Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy
17:13 Thomas Detry, Dustin Johnson
17:24 Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood
17:35 Renato Paratore, Lucas Glover
17:46 Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
17:57 Billy Horschel, Tony Finau
18:08 Stephan Jaeger, Jon Rahm
18:19 Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
18:30 Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
18:41 Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff
18:52 Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters
19:03 Jason Kokrak, Justin Thomas
19:14 Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello
19:25 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
