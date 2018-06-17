Here we take a look at how and when you can tune in to the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills
US Open TV Coverage 2018
The year’s second major is here with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York taking place between 14th-17th June.
Shinnecock hosts for the first time since 2004 and this year’s tournament is set to rake in huge TV numbers with Tiger Woods playing in his first US Open since 2015.
It also marks 10 years since Woods last won a major when he beat Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in the 2008 playing.
Brooks Koepka won the 2017 tournament at Erin Hills for his first major title.
As always, Sky Sports will have thorough TV coverage, with all four days broadcast live.
They will have main coverage in the evenings and featured groups in the early afternoons.
As well as all four tournament days covered, they will also have a pre-tournament ‘On the range’ show.
US Open TV Coverage 2018 – Sky Sports Times
Wednesday 13th June: US Open On The Range – Sky Sports Golf 8pm
Thursday 14th June: US Open Featured Groups – Sky Sports Golf 12pm, US Open Main Coverage – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 4.3opm
Friday 15th June: US Open Featured Groups – Sky Sports Golf 12pm, US Open Main Coverage – Sky Sports Golf 4.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event 6pm
Saturday 16th June: US Open Main Coverage – Sky Sports Golf 4.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event 6pm
Sunday 17th June: US Open Main Coverage – Sky Sports Golf 4.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event 6.30pm
US Open Radio Coverage 2018 – BBC 5 Live
The BBC will also be covering the US Open via radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Golf Correspondent Iain Carter is out at Shinnecock Hills along with Andrew Cotter and 2014 Dunhill Links Champion Oliver Wilson.
They will have live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live Sports Extra.
