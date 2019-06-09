Here we take a look at how and when you can tune in to the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills
US Open TV Coverage 2019
The year’s third major is here with the US Open at Pebble Beach being played over the 13-16 June.
Pebble Beach is hosting the US Open for the first time since Graeme McDowell won there in 2010.
Brooks Koepka won the 2017 tournament at Erin Hills and then the 2018 event at Shinnecock Hills.
Koepka has also incredibly won the 2018 and 2019 USPGA Championships.
As always, Sky Sports will have thorough TV coverage, with all four days broadcast live.
They will have main coverage in the evenings and featured groups in the early afternoons.
US Open TV Coverage 2019 – Sky Sports Times
Thursday 13th June: Sky Sports Golf 8pm for Live Coverage
Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Friday 14th June: Sky Sports Golf 8pm for Live Coverage
Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday 15th June: Sky Sports Golf 7pm for Live Coverage
Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday 16th June: Sky Sports Golf 7pm for Live Coverage
Featured group coverage will cover the early action and morning marquee groups for the opening two rounds, getting underway from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.
US Open Radio Coverage 2019 – BBC 5 Live
The BBC will also be covering the US Open via radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.
They will have live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live Sports Extra.
