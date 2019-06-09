Here we take a look at how and when you can tune in to the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills

US Open TV Coverage 2019

The year’s third major is here with the US Open at Pebble Beach being played over the 13-16 June.

Pebble Beach is hosting the US Open for the first time since Graeme McDowell won there in 2010.

Brooks Koepka won the 2017 tournament at Erin Hills and then the 2018 event at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka has also incredibly won the 2018 and 2019 USPGA Championships.

As always, Sky Sports will have thorough TV coverage, with all four days broadcast live.

They will have main coverage in the evenings and featured groups in the early afternoons.