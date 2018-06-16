The weather forecast will play a vital role in how Shinnecock Hills plays and what the scoring will be like

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.

Shinnecock Hills is about as linsky as it gets in America with wind usually playing a factor.

Last time the US Open was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, hot weather and winds burnt the course out and workers had to water the 7th green during play on Sunday after it became near-impossible to stop a ball on.

Wednesday was a wet one at Shinnecock so we thought the course would be playing softer on Thursday but it was anything but soft – it was firm, fast and brutally difficult with high winds. The average score at 76.1.

It was the highest average score in the opening round at a US Open since…Shinnecock in 1986.

Friday was slightly easier, with Tommy Fleetwood’s 66 the lowest score of the day. Dustin Johnson holds a four stroke lead at -4 after 36 holes, with Charley Hoffman and Scott Piercy at level par.

It was wet to start with and the course was playing softer than on day one.

How is it looking for the weekend?