The weather forecast will play a vital role in how Shinnecock Hills plays and what the scoring will be like
US Open Weather Forecast
The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.
Shinnecock Hills is about as linsky as it gets in America with wind usually playing a factor.
Last time the US Open was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, hot weather and winds burnt the course out and workers had to water the 7th green during play on Sunday after it became near-impossible to stop a ball on.
Related: US Open post-cut betting tips
Wednesday was a wet one at Shinnecock so we thought the course would be playing softer on Thursday but it was anything but soft – it was firm, fast and brutally difficult with high winds. The average score at 76.1.
It was the highest average score in the opening round at a US Open since…Shinnecock in 1986.
Friday was slightly easier, with Tommy Fleetwood’s 66 the lowest score of the day. Dustin Johnson holds a four stroke lead at -4 after 36 holes, with Charley Hoffman and Scott Piercy at level par.
Related: US Open third round tee times
It was wet to start with and the course was playing softer than on day one.
How is it looking for the weekend?
US Open Golf Betting Tips – Final Round
Who will survive the toughest test of the…
US Open Tee Times 2018 Round 4 – Finau and Berger In Final Group
Tiger Woods plays with world numbers one and…
US Open Prize Money 2018
The US Open is the richest tournament in…
DJ And Poulter Share Lead On Brutal Opening Day At US Open
Just four men are under par after day…
Saturday
Moving day looks to be sunny although could be breezy with gusts around 17mph from WSW. The weekend looks dry so the course could be playing very firm and fast.
Sunday
Temperatures will be up at 25mph for the final round and it looks a gorgeous day with little cloud coverage. It may also be a bit calmer with gusts at 15mph from the SW.
For all the latest US Open news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels