The weather forecast will play a vital role in how Pebble Beach plays and what the scoring will be like
US Open Weather Forecast
The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.
Given how close Pebble Beach is to the coast, wind usually playing a factor.
Last time the US Open was held at Pebble Beach was back in 2010 where Graeme McDowell emerged victorious after a day of grinding and Dustin Johnson‘s famous meltdown.
Back then, the conditions were tough and yet fair. The wind was wreaking havoc a lot of the time and the hard-baked fairways and greens meant precision and control in the wind was of paramount importance. McDowell, who grew up playing 2019 Open Championship host course Royal Portrush, was used to this kind of golf and faired the best on his way to victory.
Looking ahead to the tournament itself the weather right now does not look to be that severe. From Thursday to Sunday the wind is only expected to get as high as 10 miles per hour which is tame for a course like Pebble. Additionally there is only a 10% chance of rain between Friday and Sunday as well.
However given how the course and the state of California has no real protection from the Pacific Ocean, it would not be outrageous to predict that all of this could change to something a lot more challenging come the start of the tournament on Thursday.
If that is the case we will update you with all the latest forecasts for the tournament as they are announced.
