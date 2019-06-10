The weather forecast will play a vital role in how Pebble Beach plays and what the scoring will be like

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.

Given how close Pebble Beach is to the coast, wind usually playing a factor.

Last time the US Open was held at Pebble Beach was back in 2010 where Graeme McDowell emerged victorious after a day of grinding and Dustin Johnson‘s famous meltdown.

Back then, the conditions were tough and yet fair. The wind was wreaking havoc a lot of the time and the hard-baked fairways and greens meant precision and control in the wind was of paramount importance. McDowell, who grew up playing 2019 Open Championship host course Royal Portrush, was used to this kind of golf and faired the best on his way to victory.