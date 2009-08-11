USPGA Championship tee times

The tee times for the 91st USPGA Championship have been announced, and we have decided to pick out some of the most intriguing ones:

7:55am Jim FURYK, Rory MCILROY, Martin KAYMER, it will be an early morning for these three as two of the European tour’s young guns in McIlroy and Kaymer enjoy navigating the course with the experience of Major winner Jim Furyk.

Immediately after them comes an intriguing threesome at 8:05am. Henrik STENSON, Kenny PERRY and Stuart APPLEBY all who have played well this season, especially Perry who had moved up to 4th in the world, while Stenson will be hoping to recapture the form that saw him win TPC at Sawgrass in May.

The cameras are bound to be watching the 8:25am Justin ROSE, Hunter MAHAN, Camilo VILLEGAS group.

The big group of the first two days sees 8:35am Padraig HARRINGTON, Rich BEEM, Tiger WOODS play together, with world number one Woods alongside defending champion Harrington and Rich Beem who won the PGA Championship the last time it was played at Hazeltine back in 2002.

The later timings sees 1:35pm Angel CABRERA, Lucas GLOVER, Stewart CINK playing together. All three of these golfers have won a Major this season, and the PGA has obviously chosen them to be the standout group of the afternoon.

However, there is bound to big galleries interested in the 1:45pm Paul AZINGER, Phil MICKELSON, David TOMS.

