WATCH: Chesson Hadley Celebrates US Open Top-10

Chesson Hadley recorded his best ever finish in a Major at the US Open, with the American finishing T9th at Pebble Beach.

The 2014 Puerto Rico Open champion and four-time Web.com Tour winner had missed six cuts in his seven previous Major starts and had also fallen out of the world’s top 100 after five missed cuts in his six previous appearances before Pebble Beach.

However it all changed for him on Sunday with his T9th finish, which saw him bank almost $300,000 and move up to 84th in the world.

That prompted him to leave the course in a celebratory mood, so he posted a video on social media of him singing Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star is Born’.

Watch the hilarious video below –

On the subject of pro golfers singing, here is another hilarious video of Louis Oosthuizen miming ‘I’ll Rise Up’ in 2017 after completing the career grand slam of runner-up finishes at Majors.

If anybody ever says to you that golfers lack personality, show them these videos!

