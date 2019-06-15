After a duffed chip, Reed snapped his club over his knee in a fit of rage.

WATCH: Patrick Reed Snaps Club In Anger

Even the best golfers in the world competing at the US Open get angry on the golf course and the latest victim of this has turned out to be American Patrick Reed. Battling to make the cut heading to the iconic par-5 18th hole, Reed flew over the green leaving himself a tough chip shot back.

He then went too far with that attempt to leave the chip facing him below.

Looking to play another delicate flop shot, he duffed it in a manner all too common for golfers of much less ability. At that point, his wedge was no more as he decided to snap it cleanly over his knee in a fit of rage.

It seems this moment of pure aggression and frustration reflects what has been a poor period of form for the 2018 Masters champion. Since that Major win he has only had six top-10 finishes and has only really looked like winning at the DP World Tour Championship where he finished second.

Add to that a dour Ryder Cup and yet more alienation from his American counterparts, and the reason for his frustration becomes obvious. You can’t help but feel sorry for the equipment guys building his clubs though….