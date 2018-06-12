The US Open returns to Shinnecock Hills this week and the greens look rapid...

WATCH: Video Shows Shinnecock Hills 18th Green Is Unbelievably Quick

The US Open is in town this week at Shinnecock Hills and the USGA look to have got the greens lightning fast.

Jeff Smith (@radargolfpro on Instagram) posted this video of him dropping a ball on the 18th green and it ran the whole way off the front into a collection area.

Things could get interesting this week!

Watch the video below:

The USGA will hope the green isn’t this harsh during the Championship.

They certainly won’t want any repeats of the 2004 Championship where the 7th green became practically unplayable due heat, wind and a lack of water.