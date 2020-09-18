The two-time Major winner's putt on the opening hole at Winged Foot was incredible

WATCH: Zach Johnson Holes Ridiculous Putt At US Open

We knew that this week’s star of the show at Winged Foot would be the greens.

The club’s putting surfaces were described “the most difficult set of greens I’ve ever seen” by Jack Nicklaus and Colin Montgomerie said they are faster than Augusta with more slopes.

Zach Johnson showed us just how severe they are on Thursday at the US Open when he holed a monster putt on the 1st hole.

Putting from around 25ft, he set his ball out well right and beyond the flag and it rolled back down the hill straight into the cup! Absolute perfection.

The two-time Major winner shot level par in the opening round thanks to four birdies and four bogeys.

He is five back of 2017 PGA Champion Justin Thomas who carded a 65, with Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters at four under after 66s.

Rory McIlroy also made a fast start with a 67.

