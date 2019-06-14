Norway's Viktor Hovland is currently the world's number one amateur

Who Is Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland is the favourite to win the low-amateur honours at the US Open this year at Pebble Beach.

Just a few months ago he became the first ever Norweigan to appear at The Masters, where he also became the first ever Norweigan to make the cut.

He was one of the four amateurs to make the cut and finished ahead of his other three competitors to win the Silver Cup.

He shot rounds of 72, 71, 71, 71 to finish the tournament at three under par and inside the top-35.

Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur Championship, beating Devon Bling in the final, and looks to be a star of the European and PGA Tours in the future plus a potential Ryder Cupper.

He came through the 36 hole final to win the US Amateur Championship at Pebble Beach, where he booked his ticket into the 2019 Masters, US Open and Open.

However, he is forfeiting his place at the Open Championship for now as he is turning professional next week, and making his first start as a pro at the Travelers Championship, just like his college teammate Matthew Wolff.

The 21-year-old attends Oklahoma State University, just as Rickie Fowler did, hence the orange shirt in his US Amateur Championship triumph and on the final day at Augusta earlier this year.

Rickie Fowler said of Hovland turning pro, “I’m excited for him to start his professional career soon. I think he’s going to have a lot of success. I hope that would be sooner rather than later.”

The Oslo native has made a number of starts in professional events, with his best finish coming at the 2018 Australian Open where he finished T13th.

Other pro starts include a T40th at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour, as well as appearances in this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, 2018’s Mayakoba Classic and the 2018 Porsche European Open.

He very nearly won the European Amateur Championship in 2016, finishing second to Italy’s Luca Cianchetti.

He has had a stellar amateur career, and prior to the US Amateur last year he has played in the Jacques Leglise Trophy, European Amateur Team Championship (twice), Eisenhower Trophy (twice) and Arnold Palmer Cup (twice).

He is currently the top-ranked amateur in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Hovland has four wins over the last two years in the amateur game.