We take a look at the winners of the U.S. Open this century, from Tiger Woods to Brooks Koepka. By Sarah Wilmore

US Open Champions Of The 21st Century

With the 119th U.S. Open being played this June at Pebble Beach, we take a look at its 21st century winners.

2000: Tiger Woods, 272 (-12), Pebble Beach. Smiling with the trophy, Woods won his first U.S. Open title by the largest margin in history, as he was 15 strokes ahead of runners-up Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. (PGA Tour Archive/PGA)

2001: Retief Goosen, 276 (-4), Southern Hills Country Club. Goosen hits a shot on the fourth tee, during the first round of the U.S. Open where he would claim his first U.S. Open victory. Goosen was victorious in a 5th day, 18-hole playoff, finishing two strokes ahead of Mark Brooks. (Craig Jones/Allsport)

2002: Tiger Woods, 277 (-3), Bethpage State Park, Black Course. Tiger hits out of the 12th fairway during the final round that would see him beat Phil Mickelson by three strokes. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2003: Jim Furyk, 272 (-8), Olympia Fields Country Club, North Course. Furyk celebrate his only Major Victory after defeating runner-up Stephen Leaney by three strokes. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

2004: Retief Goosen, 276 (-4), Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Following Mickelson’s double-bogey on the par 3 17th, Goosen beats him by two strokes to claim his second U.S. Open victory. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

2005: Michael Campbell, 280 (E), Pinehurst Resort, Course no.2. Following third-round leader Retief Goosen’s shocking 81 (+11), Campbell claimed his only Major victory, beating Tiger Woods by two strokes. (Photo by S. Badz/Getty Images)

2006: Geoff Ogilvy, 285 (+5), Winged Foot Golf Club, West Course. Geoff Ogilvy celebrates a special moment with his wife Juli after winning his only Major victory by one-stroke over Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie. (Tim Sloan/AFP/Getty Images)

2007: Ángel Cabrera, 285 (+5), Oakmont Country Club. Cabrera smiles to the crowd after claiming his first Major victory by one stroke over Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods. (Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

2008: Tiger Woods, 283 (-1), Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course. Woods celebrates his birdie on the 18th hole during the fourth round, to qualify for a playoff with Rocco Mediate. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

2009: Lucas Glover, 276 (-4), Bethpage State Park, Black Course. Glover was an unlikely winner during a U.S. Open continually threatened by heavy rain. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

2010: Graeme McDowell, 284 (E), Pebble Beach. All smiles, McDowell holds the trophy following his first Major victory, becoming the first European to win the U.S. Open in forty years. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2011: Rory McIlroy, 268 (-16), Congressional Country Club, Blue Course. McIlroy embraces his father Gerry on the 18th green following his first Major victory. He shot the lowest total 72-hole score in U.S. Open history 268 (-16) to win by an impressive eight strokes over Jason Day. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

2012: Webb Simpson, 281 (+1), Olympic Club, Lake Course. Simpson poses with the trophy after winning his first Major title by one stroke, securing pars on the last eight holes. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

2013: Justin Rose, 281 (+1), Merion Golf Club, East Course. Rose looks to the heavens in acknowledgement of his father who had passed away in 2002, as he claims his first Major victory. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2014: Martin Kaymer, 271 (-9), Pinehurst Resort, Course no. 2. The leaderboard displays his eight-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton as Kaymer celebrates with the trophy. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2015: Jordan Spieth, 275 (-5), Chambers Bay. Spieth narrowly misses a putt for Eagle on the 18th green, where birdie would secure a one stroke victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Dustin Johnson, as Johnson three putted to par the last. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2016: Dustin Johnson, 276 (-4), Oakmont Country Club. After narrowly missing out to Spieth in 2015, Johnson celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th green to win by three strokes.

2017: Brooks Koepka, 272 (-16), Erin Hills. Koepka smiles with the trophy after matching the lowest total under par set by McIlroy in 2011 with a 272 (-16) to claim his first Major victory. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

2018: Brooks Koepka, 281 (+1), Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Koepka celebrates consecutive U.S. Open victories with his caddie Richard Elliott after beating Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

