How To Stop Slicing Drives

In this video, Golf Monthly top 25 coach John Jacobs looks at the two reasons for slicing your drives.

Are you tired of missing fairways to the right and hitting weak drives? Watch the video above to gain a better understanding of how to control you clubface and path.

Related: How launch angle and power are linked

The two main causes of a sliced shot are the club’s path, which is represented by the lower stick in the drill shown in the video, and the clubface at impact which is represented by the other stick.

A slice can occur when either or both of your clubface at impact and swing path are off.

Related: How to stop cutting across the ball

You can slice the ball with a square clubface if your path is too left, and you can still slice if your clubface is closed.