7 Cool Golf Gear Launches 2019

We’re at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando to check out all the new gear from golf’s biggest names as well as the slightly lesser known brands too.

We’ve already seen and shown you huge launches in 2019 such as the Epic Flash, M5/M6 and G410 from Callaway, TaylorMade and Ping respectively, but what about the ones that might have gone slightly under the radar?

Below, and in the video above, Digital Editor Neil Tappin picks out 7 of the coolest gear launches from 2019 so far…

1. Titleist Vokey SM7 Slate Blue

The name may be slightly misleading because it does actually look rather black, but there is a blue undertone throughout. It’s a Vokey so of course it looks great, but this shiny finish looks exceptional.

Read more: Titleist Vokey Slate Blue Wedges revealed

2. Lynx Prowler VT

The idea behind Lynx’s new driver is that you buy the clubhead and the face separately and then combine the two to find your optimum spec. The faces (varying in lofts and open/closed) can be changed with screws and ensure that no matter what setting of face you have screwed in, the driver head sits square.

Read more: Lynx Prowler VT driver revealed

3. Odyssey Stroke Lab putters

These new putters from Odyssey have a very interesting new shaft technology, with the shaft made up of a mix of graphite and steel. The shaft is actually much lighter than previous Odyssey putter shafts, and the ‘Tuttle’ model pictured above was used by Danny Willett to win the DP World Tour Championship in November. We’re sure we’ll see a lot more of these on Tour in 2019.

Read more: Odyssey Stroke Lab Putters revealed

4. Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters revealed

Scotty Cameron’s brand new Phantom X putters look seriously striking in person, with those bright yellow lines and milled dots.

They’ve been used out on Tour already with Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, and look and feel super-premium.

Read more: Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters revealed

5. Under Armour Spieth 3 shoes

The Under Armour Spieth 3 shoes have been shown off here in Orlando and it’s the first time we’ve seen them.

They’ve had an update for 2019 thanks to feedback from Jordan Spieth and look more trainer like and are lighter.

Under Armour has also re-designed rotational resistance spikes (the red ones) that stops the foot from rotating in the swing.

6. Callaway Apex Black irons

Numbers six and seven are two irons that have been released in a black finish.

Firstly, the Callaway Apex in black looks very cool, the new Apex irons also perform very well.

VIDEO: Watch our review of Callaway’s new Apex irons

7. Titleist AP2 Black irons

And secondly, the Titleist AP2 has been released in black and it looks stunning too.

Titleist has also revealed a new AP3 iron in black as well.

Read more: Titleist reveals new black AP2 and AP3 irons

