Adidas Golf 2019 Footwear Range Review

Adidas Tour360 XT – £159.95

Designed for golfers who are serious about their game, this shoe offers the best of everything – stability, grip from the cleats and x-shaped lugs, comfort from the Boost foam and a stylish, traditional look thanks to the leather uppers.

Seemed to offer a roomier fit than the spikeless version but still provided a solid, stable hitting platform from which you can swing powerfully. This is undoubtedly one of the best all-round performance shoes on the market.

adidas Tour360 XT SL – £139.95

Widely acclaimed by our readers during the footwear experience day as being the most comfortable on test, this combines a traditional look and feel with excellent grip from the x-shaped traction elements. It seemed to offer a more snug fit than the cleated version and offers more even ground contact across the foot, a feeling many golfers will prefer.

Tight heel section helps lock in the foot for added power while the premium leather uppers and neutral styling make this a versatile, high-performance option.

adidas Adipower 4orged – £110

The choice of Sergio Garcia, this shoe offers more of an athletic, sporty look. Boost cushioning in the heel provides walking comfort although over time seemed difficult to keep clean, assisted by a wider fit in the midfoot.

The Bounce cushioning elsewhere did the trick in terms of offering walking comfort and many considered it the best- looking shoe on test.

Adipower 4orged Sport £100

This spikeless version of the adipower 4orged provides similar lightweight performance to the cleated version but with added off-course versatility.