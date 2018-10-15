Next up: Inside The Mizuno Tour Truck


We test six of our favourite compact distance irons 2018 has to offer to help you choose the best model for your game

We test six of the best compact distance irons 2018 has to offer to help you choose the best model for your game. They are:

Callaway Rogue Pro

Cobra King Forged Tec

Ping i500

TaylorMade P790

Titleist AP3

Srixon Z585