Cheap Inesis 900 Golf Laser Rangefinder Tested

A laser rangefinder can be one of the most expensive investments you make in your golf equipment. Top of the range models will often cost a few hundred pounds. In this video, Neil Tappin tests out a less expensive option to see how it performs.

The Inesis 900 golf laser rangefinder comes with slope compensation and should help you find all the key yardages you need on the golf course. But how well does it work? Our cheap golf laser tested video should reveal the answer.

In this video Neil Tappin puts the Inesis 900 Laser Rangefinder through a series of tests against the Bushnell Tour V4.

At just £129.99 it is considerably cheaper than other laser models but how well does it work?

Unboxing

Before heading to the course we wanted to show you what you get when you order the Inesis.

Inside the box you get a very sturdy case which is really nicely made. You also get some instructions, a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 battery and a clip that allows you to attach the laser to your bag.

Accuracy Test

Accuracy and ease of use are huge components for laser rangefinders.

In a test at the London Club the Bushnell delivered in both aspects and Neil had no problem in totally trusting the yardage given at any time.

In terms of the Inesis, it was giving exactly the same yardage and it took no longer as well.

Both rangefinders gave a very good yardage, took a matter of seconds to use and Neil felt totally confident in both models.

Features

Let’s look at some of the features of the Inesis 900.

The first thing to notice is that despite the modest price tag it also has slope functionality which can be hugely beneficial to players in practice rounds because it gives a yardage taking into account whether you are playing uphill or downhill.

On the Inesis, slope functionality is easy to turn on by pulling out a small yellow ring where the eye piece is but remember to turn this off during competition!

Getting a yardage is simple with the Inesis. If you have a very clear view of the flag, then you can simply press the yellow button on the top of the laser to get a number.

Whereas if your view is not clear, if you have trees behind the flag for example, we recommend holding this yellow button down and scanning the horizon.

This will give a series of yardages to the trees and then you will eventually hit the flag which will mean a totally different number will pop up.

It also has a vibration functionality however this was not as good as the Bushnell because it buzzes whenever you get any yardage.

Some other features to mention include a 6x magnification so you get a very clear view through the viewfinder. You can also set it up in metres or yards and finally it comes with a 2-year guarantee.

When you add all of this together, you are getting quite a lot for your money.

Slope Test

Both the Bushnell and Inesis gave pretty much the same yardage when testing each models slope function at the London Club.

Long Range Test

The Inesis also performed excellently in a long-range test too as it was providing the right yardages time after time in a variety of scenarios.

Verdict

The Bushnell is a confidence inspiring product that you can trust every time on the course there is no doubt about that. One thing it does has over the Inesis is that in the display it gives you the battery life which is important.

Moving onto the Inesis, Neil acknowledges that at first he was hesitant with some of the yardages given purely because of the price of the rangefinder.

He believed at some point it was surely going to give the wrong yardage, but it didn’t. In the test against the Bushnell it delivered time after time.

It is really nicely made, sits well in the hand, it’s easy to operate and it has the right weight to it. All in all it offers excellent value for money for those people who want a rangefinder that isn’t going to set them back hundreds of pounds.

