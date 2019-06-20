Giant Ball Test: Callaway SuperSoft Magna Review

The Callaway Supersoft Magna is an intriguing and unique alternative in the crowded golf ball market. Being three per cent larger than a traditional ball (yes, the image has been photoshopped for effect) but still conforming to the rules of golf, it is said to be more forgiving, more stable through the air, easier to launch and to make solid contact. We wanted to find out so tested it up against the 2019 Srixon Z-Star on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor and the golf course at West Hill GC.

Distance

The GCQuad told us the Supersoft Magna was just over 1mph slower in terms of ball speed with driver, equating to five yards of carry distance. On the course, this was exaggerated by the extra air resistance from the larger size, so in real terms it was between 10-15 yards shorter. On iron shots, it was a little faster and much longer than the Srixon, thanks mostly to the incredibly low spin of 4300 rpm with a 7-iron, which was around 1200 rpm less than the Srixon.

Ball Flight

The Supersoft Magna is noticeably more difficult to curve through the air. Mishits held their line and often stayed in the fairway, while errant drives with the Srixon found the rough or even the trees. This more stable ball flight will definitely boost the confidence of the higher handicapper, but not please those who like to shape the ball to match the hole, like on doglegs, or simply work the ball away from trouble both off the tee and into greens.

Short Game

The launch monitor told us the Supersoft Magna spun around 300 rpm less on a 50-yard pitch shot. But out on the course, the higher flight on pitch shots of the Supersoft Magna actually meant the stopping power was similar. There was even some grab on the second bounce when we nipped the ball cleanly.

Verdict

If you struggle to keep your drives in play, the SuperSoft Magna is certainly worth trying. Its two-piece, low compression design means faster swing speeds may see a drop in distance but others with more moderate swing speeds may not lose out as much, if at all. It feels very soft and at £25.99 offers some very good value given the accuracy off the tee it provides. Plus, the larger size makes it look easier to hit, inspiring confidence over the ball, and also means it is easier to find if you do still manage to stray off line!