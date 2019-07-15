How The Titleist U500 Irons Are Built

We were lucky enough to catch up with Karl Arthur on the Titleist Tour Truck during the Irish Open to follow the process of how the Titleist U500 utility irons are built for the tour players.

Step 1 – Shaft roughing

The tip of the shaft is placed on the roughing belt. This takes the chrome finish off the end of the shaft which makes it easier for the head to be glued to it securely.

Step 2 – Shaft cutting

The shaft is measured and then cut to the correct length using a circular saw.

Step 3 – Grip application

The grip is applied using white spirit and the appropriate number of layers of double-sided tape depending on what the player has requested. Some players ask for different layers under each hand based on their feel preferences.

Step 4 – Swing weight check

At this point it is important to check the swing weight is just under the end target weight to allow for the weight of the glue required and hot melt being injected at a later stage.

Step 5 – Glue the head

Using a special two-part epoxy, the clubhead is glued to the shaft and then left to dry for around 10 minutes.

Step 6 – Ferrule buffing

The plastic ferrule is buffed using a low abrasion, denim style belt to create a smooth finish on the ferrule and so it sits flush to the clubhead.

Step 7 – Loft and lie angle check

Titleist’s new loft and lie machine for 2019 uses a camera that looks at the scorelines on the face to provide more accurate loft and lie measurements.

Step 8 – Hot Melt

A tacky Hot Melt material is inserted into the clubhead via the toe to optimize the weight, improve the sound and feel and also collect any dust that may have found its way inside the head, which could cause it to rattle. A pin is then inserted to cover the hole and a final clean ends the building process.

