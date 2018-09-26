Next up: Bubba Watson Ryder Cup Exclusive: "Better Than Any Major"


Inside The Mizuno Tour Truck

Golf Monthly's Neil Tappin goes on board the Mizuno Tour Truck in this exclusive behind-the-scenes feature

Elliott Heath

Inside The Mizuno Tour Truck

Golf Monthly’s Neil Tappin goes on board the Mizuno Tour Truck in this exclusive behind-the-scenes feature.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels

TAGS: