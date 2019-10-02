Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley Review

If you’re in the market for a new electric trolley there’s a new kid on the block that’s definitely going to grab your attention.

This is the M-Tech, it’s by Motocaddy but it’s a completely new concept by the brand.

They’re looking to make this as premium and luxurious as they possibly can, and it’s your for a shade under £1,200.

But the question is, how good is it? Neil Tappin took it for a spin to find out.

GM Verdict:

The various bits of design-flare that Motocaddy has added are very impressive, starting with the hand-stitched leather handles which look superb and feel great.

The chrome on the wheels and levers look great too.

The star of the show is the 36+ lithium battery coated in a carbon-fibre-looking shell.

It looks very good and is small and super-lightweight, plus the fact that the trolley has the ability to go 36 holes and more is a great function that will be very useful for people who play more than 18 holes in a day.

For example, if you’re someone who plays a lot of 36-hole Opens, you’ll benefit from the 36+ battery.

The other thing you get with the trolley is 28 volt electronics that we found to give an effortless feel.

It’s very smooth, it’s powerful when it needs to be and it’s also very, very quiet. Almost silent in fact.

The trolley also comes with the DHC (Downhill Control) function that we found to be working perfectly on steep slopes, meaning that it won’t get away from you when coming downhill.

It’s not something you’d tend to notice, which is a positive as it’s not something that will cause you any hassle by having to run after your trolley or pull it back towards you as it speeds off down a slope.

The full-colour LCD screen was a big plus and is one of the best features, which we could view clearly in bright sunshine.

It shows you the time, the length of round, you can also measure a particular shot too, how far you’ve walked and how far the trolley has travelled in its lifetime.

You can send the trolley forward up to 60 yards in five-yard increments and underneath the handle you have a USB port for charging devices.

Motocaddy’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system is also in play, which fixes in your Motocaddy bag nice and snug for a secure ride.

The trolley is very simple to fold down and we liked the function that allows you both to fold it down with the battery in place and the ability to charge it whilst folded.

In conclusion, we’d say the trolley is a delight to use with plenty of very useful, golfer-friendly functions.

Where the M-Tech really stands out is with the extra touches – the 36+ battery, the extra bit of design flare and styling that separates this trolley out from the crowd.

It looks really good, it’s so well refined and it is something you’ll notice as soon as you see the trolley.

For a lot of golfers, we appreciate you’re not going to spend £1,200 on a trolley but if you do a bit of shopping around you’ll find it nearer £1,000.

Again £1,000 is still a lot of money and there are other M-Series Motocaddy trolleys you can pick from, however if you’re somebody who plays a lot of golf, especially 36-hole competitions, we’d recommend this if you can justify.

The 36+ battery and 28 volt electronics make it really easy to use.

It’s not going to be for everyone but if you see it in your local pro shop, take a moment and take a look at it, we think you’ll be impressed.

