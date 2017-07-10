Ping G400 Irons Review

Golfers will notice the switch to a lighter finish, more in keeping with the rest of the irons in the Ping range like the iBlade, i200 and Glide 2.0 wedges.

The address profile makes them look inviting to hit. There’s a fair amount of offset, a long blade length from heel to toe but the topline looks thinner because it is so round.

Although the lofts are 0.5˚ stronger than the outgoing G irons, we experienced a significantly high launch with our 7-iron based on our Foresight Sports GC2 data.

What was pleasing was that the spin remained relatively low, meaning the distance, especially into the wind, won’t be affected but the ball will still stop on the greens thanks to the height of the trajectory.

The feel is surprisingly soft for an iron built mostly for distance and that applies to strikes from the sweetspot and the area around it too.

In the G400 iron, Ping has created what feels like a faster, more forgiving iron that will stop quickly on the green but still give the mid-to-high handicapper the distance and accuracy they need while also looking great in the bag.



Ping G400 Irons Review – The Tech



The new Ping G400 irons have been designed to help golfers get more distance and stop the ball more quickly on the greens. They do this thanks to advanced face flexing technology that utilizes a toprail undercut cavity, allowing the flex 18 per cent more than the G iron – that’s more flex than any other G series iron ever made.

Not only does this increase ball speed but it also increases the launch angle significantly. Updated COR-Eye Technology provides the distance across the clubface, which is engineered from hyper 17-4 stainless steel that is now 40 per cent thinner.

The Ping G400 irons have 0.5˚ lower lofts than the outgoing Ping G irons and with the added technology, are said to provide a five yard gain in distance through the set.

A full cavity badge provides an enriched impact response for improved sound and feel at impact, while a premium hydropearl chrome finish reduces friction through the turf by 40 per cent to improve launch and spin in wet conditions and out of the rough.

The design also incorporates a concealed Custom Tuning Port (CTP) weight for expanded perimeter weighting, while the elastomer insert enables swing weight to be fine tuned during the final stages of assembly.

Specs, availability and pricing

The Ping G400 irons are available in 4-9, PW, UW, SW, LW from July 27th, 2017 in the Ping AWT 2.0 steel shaft (RRP £110 per club) or the Ping CFS Graphite shaft (RRP £120 per club). Other steel shafts models available at no upcharge are the True Temper Dynamic Gold, Nippon NS Pro Modus3, Project X, XP95 and KBS Tour.