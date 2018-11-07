PowaKaddy Electric Trolley Reader Test: 5 and 16 Handicap Readers

Not so long ago there was a perception that serious golfers carry, with motorised trolleys the preserve of golf’s older generation. Power trolleys were simple, cumbersome affairs that were awkward to manhandle and might not always go the distance on hillier terrain.

In recent years, leading power trolley brand, PowaKaddy, has been spearheading a revolution to introduce the benefits of powered golf club transportation to a wider demographic, cramming a host of ever more sophisticated features into its latest models

For this reader test, we took two non-power trolley users along to the London Golf Club in Kent where David Howse, sales manager at PowaKaddy, presented them with two of the brand’s latest models and talked them through their key features before setting them loose to make their PowaKaddy electric trolley debuts.

Kavit Patel, who plays off 5, tried out the Compact C2i, which boasts a plethora of features from a USB charging port to an Automatic Distance Function and a thin, powerful lithium battery, while also folding down to an incredibly compact size. Martin Chivers, who plays off 16, tested the top-of-the-range FW7s GPS, the world’s first electric trolley to feature integrated GPS, with subscription-free access to over 37,000 courses worldwide.

Here’s how both fared on the day and in subsequent testing at their home clubs

Kavit Patel

Handicap: 5

Club: Sandy Lodge GC

Model tested: PowaKaddy Compact C2i

Kavit’s power trolley thoughts

I’ve always preferred to carry. When I was younger it didn’t feel as though I’d played golf unless I’d carried my bag, which always had a 1.5 litre water bottle and all my waterproofs in. I needed to feel that burn in my legs!

The cost is a bit prohibitive too, and £300 plus could be better spent on lessons, in my opinion. Now, however, protecting my back has to be a consideration, but I’m not totally convinced… yet!

Kavit’s on-course feedback

I’ve loved using my PowaKaddy Compact C2i since the moment I first tried it at the London Club. It’s so easy to fold away and incredibly straightforward to use. These days after a round of golf I feel like I’ve barely played.

My back is never sore and I look forward to my next round even more! I’m the envy of all of my friends and I believe quite a few have put the same PowaKaddy model on their Christmas wish lists! There are truly no negatives I can think of regarding my Compact C2i.

It’s a joy to use and I really think it will let me play golf pain-free for many, many years to come. I am a convert.

Martin Chivers

Handicap: 16

Club: Bedlingtonshire GC

Model tested: PowaKaddy FW7s GPS

Martin’s power trolley thoughts

I don’t currently own an electric trolley although I do have quite a decent three-wheel push trolley.

However, as I’m getting older, the course I play most often does feel like it’s getting hillier – particularly one of the hills towards the end – so I am now looking into an electric trolley, but the choice out there is more than a little bewildering.

Martin’s on-course feedback

As a first-time electric trolley user I was sceptical as to how much benefit it would bring to my game, but after using it for a month I’m not sure I could ever go back to a push trolley.

The PowaKaddy FW7s GPS is extremely easy to set up and use, and with each passing round I’m using more and more of its features. Having the GPS on the handle is such a good addition, and I’m using the scorecard and Automatic Distance Function features more as I get used to it.

Charging the battery is foolproof – it easily lasts 18 holes too and would probably stretch to 36. Everyone I’ve played with is very impressed by its looks, and it’s proved a great addition to my golf gear that keeps me fresher for longer during a round.