PXG Gen3 Irons – Are They Worth 3K?

Joel Tadman goes through a custom fitting process while trying out the 0311 T, P and XP models to find out if the looks, feel and performance justifies the price tag of a whopping £440 per club!

Before we answer the question above, lets talk about some of the technology in these irons.

Matt Straughan from PXG explains;

“We have taken that incredible soft feel that we had with Gen1 and then we have forged the club itself five times just to make that bit softer. We’ve also taken ball speed and made it more efficient.

“We have our Impact Reactor Technology, so you’ve got two cores. You basically have a mantle layer supporting the thinnest face in golf, and then behind that you’ve got a much deeper level of core 2 and that makes sure ball-speed is very consistent.”

Why are PXG clubs so expensive?

Straughan continues; “We use the finest materials, we use the best processes, we are basically building to the tightest tolerances we can. It is very much the whole process with PXG, it is the full fitting experience, it’s then getting Tour level of build and then it’s the ongoing service and support.”

Fitting

I was fitted for the PXG Gen3 irons in which I tried out all three models and the level of detail in the fitting was a noticeable facet to the experience. In terms of loft, lie, shafts, flex, PXG really cover every angle.

The Gen3 iron range is made up of three models currently, the T, the P and there XP.

The P model is the oversized players iron which gave more distance and consistency regardless of strike. This is important for many golfers who struggle to find the centre of the club-face every time.

The XP is slightly larger and gives a little bit extra speed and help whereas the T is a more tour inspired iron.

Verdict

First things first they look fantastic especially with the white alignment line in the bottom groove. The irons are slightly larger than others I am used to playing and because of that I probably prefer the T model over the other two.

Additionally the feel is so pure and soft, and the sound is really quiet and muted too which didn’t really change dependent on where I made contact with the club-face. They are definitely one of the best feeling irons I have tested in a long time.

Are they worth the price tag?

For me I understand why PXG are charging so much money for these clubs. They do take it to the next level in terms of design and technology in the clubs which explains the price tag somewhat.

When you combine that with the consistency, regardless of strike, then I would definitely pay extra money.

However, 3k is indeed a huge jump to make especially when you consider other iron sets probably come in at around a third of that price.

I guess this basically comes down to how much disposable income is available and if you do have that kind of money then the PXG Gen3 irons are definitely ones you should consider getting fit into because of the performance on offer.

