TaylorMade M Woods Fitting: 7-Hcap Tom Roebuck

DRIVER

Fitter analysis

Tom was playing our SLDR 430 model from a few years ago. He likes the smaller head and we noticed straight away that he launches the ball high but with a lot of spin. So, we chose the 10.5 ̊ head in the 2017 TaylorMade M1 440 driver and set it two notches lower. This meant he could see a more open face as he struggles with the occasional miss to the left so wants to see the ball starting further right. His ball speed jumped up significantly – on average it was 11mph more. We moved the rear sliding weight back in the head for extra forgiveness and moved the front weight slightly into fade to help counter his miss left by holding the face open for longer.

Tom’s feedback I was struggling with pulls and also a high, spinny flight that climbed too much, especially into the wind. As soon as I tried the M1 440 I saw my ball speed and distance go up and my dispersion come down – it was significantly better than what I currently use. FAIRWAY WOOD Fitter analysis Tom was fairly happy with the distance his current fairway wood went but just wanted something that was easier to hit off the turf. He loved the feel and sound of the TaylorMade M1 model and also enjoyed how it didn’t spin up too much. Tom’s feedback Playing a woodland course, the fairway wood is often my go-to club off the tee so to have the confidence I have now in the M1 is really going to help. It went a little bit further than my old model but more importantly had a much stronger flight. HYBRID Fitter analysis Tom doesn’t like a 5-wood and his current hybrid has quite a small head so we went right in between with the M2 hybrid, which is slightly bigger than the M1. It went a little longer with more spin so the landing angle was steeper to hold greens more easily. Tom’s feedback I didn’t think they’d be getting my Adams Pro Mini hybrid out of my bag but the M2 blew me away. It was longer and more accurate. It was way more forgiving yet I still feel I can hit all the shots I need in spite of the bigger clubhead.

Tom’s M Combination

Driver: M1 440

Fairway: M1

Hybrid: M2