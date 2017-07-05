TaylorMade M Woods Fitting: 6-Hcap Craig Thomson

DRIVER

Fitter analysis

Craig had an SLDR model that he was launching low with very low spin and he was also fighting a miss to the left. He needed more loft and spin to keep the ball in the air for longer and tighten his dispersion from off-centre hits at the same time. He wasn’t bothered about distance, but we got his ball speed up from 162mph to 169mph with the new M1 driver in 10.5 ̊. His dispersion came down thanks to the M1’s sliding weight that we could move to the toe to add fade bias and counter his miss.