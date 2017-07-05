TaylorMade M Woods Fitting: 6-Hcap Craig Thomson
Age: 24
Handicap: 6
Home club: Ealing GC
Fitted by: Sam Day
DRIVER
Fitter analysis
Craig had an SLDR model that he was launching low with very low spin and he was also fighting a miss to the left. He needed more loft and spin to keep the ball in the air for longer and tighten his dispersion from off-centre hits at the same time. He wasn’t bothered about distance, but we got his ball speed up from 162mph to 169mph with the new M1 driver in 10.5 ̊. His dispersion came down thanks to the M1’s sliding weight that we could move to the toe to add fade bias and counter his miss.
Craig’s feedback
I know I hit the ball a long way so being able to control that distance is key. With the higher launch and overall look of the M1 the result was a club I was much more comfortable with. The white and black combination on top really helps me align the clubface and playing my second shots from the fairway rather than the trees is really going to help my scores.
FAIRWAY WOOD
Fitter analysis
Craig was playing a 15 ̊ competitor model that launched quite low and spun up a bit too much. So we needed to give him more loft with less spin and in the end the M1 model came out the best. It had a higher flight and a tighter dispersion – plus he could hit lots of different shots with it.
Craig’s feedback
We tried the M2 and M2 Tour but the M1 was the stand out winner. It feels as hot off the face as the driver, gets the ball up easily and I like how the adjustability on the sole can promote a certain ball flight.
HYBRID
Fitter analysis
Craig played a 20 ̊ hybrid but with the new M2, we were able to go with more loft in the 22 ̊ model and achieve the same carry distance. This was thanks to the hot face which offered a higher ball flight and more forgiveness.
Craig’s feedback
I’ve struggled to stop my hybrid on firm greens at times but the M2 Rescue launches the ball really high. I feel like I could stop it to a front pin. It’s going to be a real game-changer on reachable par-5 holes.
Craig’s M Combination
Driver: M1 10.5˚
Fairway: M1 17˚
Hybrid: M2 22˚