Inside The TaylorMade Tour Truck – Behind The Scenes

The TaylorMade tour truck is a regular fixture at European Tour events. It travels all over the UK and mainland Europe providing the gear support required by many of the best players in the world.

Watch our tour above courtesy of TaylorMade’s Sam Day.

There are 3600 grips on board. A pneumatic clamp holds the shaft in place without snapping it. There are two different types of tape so the grips can be set to the exact size the player is looking for.

An air clamp holds the club in place as the fitter manipulates the loft and lie. Small alterations are made and then checked as the club is slowly moved into exactly the correct set up position.

There is space on board for over 4000 shafts. Most of the players on Tour require versions of extra stiff shafts in their clubs. There are current and old shaft models from every brand available.

A combined 850 driver and fairway wood heads are kept on board when the truck is fully stocked. There is also room for 600 different hybrid heads. With so many players on tour using TaylorMade metalwoods, this is the busiest section of the truck.

The players have their own cubby hole where the golf balls, gloves and hats for each week are stored. TaylorMade players tend to receive 36 balls, three caps and four gloves each week.

Inside the TaylorMade Tour Truck: Vital statistics

8 Miles Per Gallon

35 Tonnes

22 weeks spent on the European Tour

510 horsepower Mercedes engine

20,000 miles per year

3 days – the longest drive the truck does from the UK to Valderrama

