This video from Andrew Jones looks at what is ‘coil’ in the golf swing? We have also asked Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Paul Foston for his explanation of what it is and how – when you get it right – it helps deliver more power and control. His insight and advice is below.

What is ‘coil’ in the golf swing?

There is a reason golf coaches use the word ‘coil’ when referring to the rotation of the body. This is because your upper body is turning – or coiling – against the resistance provided by your lower body. It is the difference in the angle between your upper and lower body at the top of the backswing that is the secret power ingredient that provides real speed as you unwind through the downswing. Often, this is what the pros do well and amateurs struggle with.

More golf swing tips videos

To picture how it works, think of your body as a coil. At the top of the backswing it is stretched, ready to spring back through the downswing. The only way to create that stretch however, is to resist the turn of the upper body. Without any resistance (if you let your hips turn as much as your upper body) your top of backswing position will be very easy to hold. It might feel like you are making a full backswing and ready for a powerful drive back into the ball but you are actually in a weak position.

Power tips for golf

Instead, at the top it should feel as if your body is under stress and, if you pause for a few seconds, the position is hard to maintain. What you should be feeling here is power that is stored up, ready to use.

How to use your body for power

Remember, the body is the engine of the golf swing. A crucial element to that is the way you ‘coil’ in the backswing. Can you turn your upper body while resisting with your lower body? If so, you’ll unlock that special ingredient for real power. Without swinging any harder you’ll pick up crucial yardage without losing control.