Eddie Pepperell: My 10 Best Golf Tips

British Masters champion Eddie Pepperell offers us his 10 best golf tips.

The Englishman explains to us 10 great keys to playing better golf, from bunker tips to strategy to holing out.

Related: Eddie Pepperell What’s in the bag?

Bunker play

It’s all in set up. Amateurs try to help get the ball up when 60 degrees of loft is more than enough to get the ball out of the bunker. You need to work out how to return the club to the ball correctly. This is where I would use a set up that is against my natural instincts. Stand wider, handle behind the centre so it wouldn’t be in front so you are using the bounce. You don’t want the leading edge driving into the bunker. You can get away with it in chipping and pitching, almost impossible to work out of a bunker. Also keep the speed up, focus on the ball, don’t try to help it up.

Slice

There can be so many reasons for the slice, but it is often a reflection of a poor set up. If it were me and I were slicing, I would say imagine there is a wall on the left side so you can’t swing left. If you’re slicing, you’re swinging on top of the ball so you need to imagine there’s something in the way stopping you so you have to swing more out at the ball.

Reading greens

The best thing I could say, and I heard this from Rickie Fowler, is that he reads the last part of the putt first. So look at the last 3ft of the putt and ask ‘What’s it going to do at the hole as the ball is dying of speed?’ and then work your way back because it really helps you to visualise the putt.

Strategy

Something that amateurs are useless at. If you are focused on being a serious golfer and you want to get your handicap down then just by applying some pretty simple course management strategies, taking trouble out play you know, your handicap will come down because you’ll be in less trouble. Having said that, golf for many people is a hobby so you want to have fun. You should be out there trying to drive par-4s, trying to take on the crazy shot because that’s the sort of stuff you’re going to talk about in the pub that night with your friends. If you want a lower score then you can always manage your ball better to avoid being in trouble. Keep the ball in play is the simplest strategy.

Chipping

I’ve always been a ‘ball-back, hands forward’ type of chipper but I wouldn’t recommend that. I watch Sergio and Rickie Fowler chip because they chip that way and very well too. If you want to watch the perfect chipper, watch Luke Donald’s masterclasses on YouTube. They’re awesome, just watch that.