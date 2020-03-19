Hopefully’s Alex’s video above has given you some pointers on what to do if you are cutting across the ball through impact. If you want some more advice to help cure your slice, you need to focus on your ball position, alignment and knee flex. GM Top 25 Coach Peter Dawson explains more here…

1) Ball position

With 3-wood in hand, for example, your ball position should be just inside the heel of your front foot, edging back gradually with the shorter clubs. If you have it too far forwards, your hands will be too far behind the ball, your shoulders will be thrown way open, and you’ll take the club back outside the line – a classic cause of the slice.

On the practice ground, place alignment sticks or clubs on the ground to really cement the correct positioning of the ball. This will help you then find that position much more easily when you’re out on the course.

2) Square to target

From down the line, the shoulders have got to be square to the target. Having the shoulders open is a common fault, which will take the club back on line with your shoulders… but outside the target line. The club will then come down outside and across the target line too.

While waiting for your partners to play, align yourself to the target placing a club across your shoulders to give you a feel for where the shoulders should be pointing when you come to play your shot. Straightening the shoulders up is an important key in how to stop cutting across the ball.

Watch GM Top 25 Coach Paul Foston explain how slices and pulls are, perhaps surprisingly, linked…

3) Knee flex

Another key thing is to make sure that your back leg stays flexed. Many amateurs straighten the back leg on the way back, which then throws too much weight on to the front foot. This brings the hands back way in front of the clubface at impact with the face wide open – a steep chopping action that will see you take a big divot and generate a big, wide slice.

Equally, sometimes ‘sixth sense’ will tell you something’s not quite right, so you fall back on the way down. The weight then goes on to your back foot and the whole body opens up, so the clubface is again open at impact. Instead of straightening your back leg, keep it flexed and turn your shoulders hard into it. You’ll be able to really feel the resistance.

Watch how slicing and tension are linked with GM Top 25 Coach, Keith Wood…

4) Good posture

Posture is always key when it comes to how to stop cutting across the ball. With bad posture you just can’t turn properly, so make sure you stand proud at address. Then, from a square-to-target position, with your shoulders square and your feet relatively square, you will be able to simply turn your shoulders straightaway.