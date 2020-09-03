This video from Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Andrew Jones should help answer the question how wide should your golf stance be? His simple advice will also help you find the correct ball position. If you are looking for more guidance, Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Gary Alliss offers his view on how wide should your golf stance be below.

The width of your stance is not the same for every club in the bag. That’s the first and in many ways, most important element to understand here. The basic rule is the longer the club, the wider your stance needs to be. This is because the extra sshaft length creates more clubhead speed and to control that, you need the added stability of a wider stance. However, another important rule to remember is that if your stance gets too wide, the mobility of your swing and your weight shift will become restricted and you will lack overall power. But how wide should your golf stance be for the different clubs in the bag? Here’s an easy way to check.

Wedge

With a wedge in hand, take your normal stance. Now hold the top of the wedge next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the outside of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.

6-iron

With a 6-iron in hand, take your normal stance. It should be a little wider than with the wedge and the ball position will be a fraction further forward. This is what helps you create the ideal angle of attack. Now hold the top of the 6-iron next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the middle of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.

Watch more golf swing tips

Driver

Magazine Subscription Deal

With your driver in hand, take your normal stance. Again, the stance will be even wider and the ball will be just inside your left heel at address. This will help you strike the ball on the upswing for the ideal launch and spin characteristics. Now hold the top of the driver next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the oinside of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.

This is the best way to check how wide your golf stance should be.