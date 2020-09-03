This video from Golf Monthly Andrew Jones provides a great inside takeaway golf fix. To help you further we have also added some thoughts, below, from another Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach, Ged Walters. He explains why the takeaway is such an important move to get right and offers another drill to help you.

The takeaway is a crucial part of the technique but many players ignore it in favour of thinking about other areas of the golf swing. However, if the club starts working on the wrong path, you will need an inside takeaway golf fix to prevent compensations later in the swing to get the club back to the ball. The best case scenario is a heavy draw or fade, the worst case is erratic ball-striking.

How takeaway and swing path are linked

Use the following drill as a checkpoint to ensure your swing is starting neatly on plane. Place a headcover about 3ft behind your ball, directly on your target line (I’m using a karate pad that I use when I teach). As you take the club back, all you are looking to do is clip the headcover. This stops you from whipping the club away too far on the inside (by far the most likely error). Hit a series of normal shots, clipping it on the way back and then aiming to miss the headcover on the inside through impact. This simple drill can really help set your swing on a much better, more consistent path both through the takeaway and at impact.

Watch more Golf Swing Tips Videos

Inside Takeaway Golf Fix Checklist

1 Simple Start

Start the swing by taking your arms straight back and prevent your body from rotating. You should be able to clip the headcover as you move through this first part of the swing. This is a solid, one-piece takeaway.

2 Hinge & Rotate

Once you have knocked the headcover, hinge your wrists and rotate your upper body. This sequence will set the club working on a neutral swing path and provide you with the room to attack the ball from the inside on the way down.

Magazine Subscription Deal

3 Inside Attack

Now drive through the downswing as normal. Notice how I have missed the karate pad on the inside as I move through impact. Not only does this drill help with the takeaway but it also provides a useful visual aid for finding the ideal in-to-out path through impact.