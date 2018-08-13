WATCH: Adam Scott Post USPGA Championship Interview

Expand Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

“It feels good because I feel like generally I performed well in that situation, and it’s not like I’d forgotten what to do, playing in a final group of a major or playing in contention late on Sunday in a major. But there’s always things to work on when you’re not the winner, I think. I certainly want to keep improving. I can’t stop here. I’d like to play really well the next few weeks in the playoffs and try and make a run all the way through and then take some satisfaction out of this year.”

“Well, I got off to a really slow start, so I was not super comfortable early in the round. I wasn’t hitting the best shots, but I was — I scrambled where I had to and finally got a birdie to go on — well, a good par putt on 6 and then birdied 7, 8, and then that calmed me down a lot. And made that really good run through the turn and felt like I was right in it. But there was lots happening out there. Tiger was charging at times, and that was filtering back through the groups, certainly. Every leaderboard that changed, no matter what hole you were on, you knew what Tiger did, and it’s a really fun atmosphere to be in. But I was pleased with how I played through the turn. Yeah, just, unfortunately, just didn’t have it the last couple of holes. If I was critical of myself today, I just didn’t drive it up to what I would expect in this kind of situation to win. But I think overall there were lots of positives for me.”

“I can give myself a pass now for sure. I teed off in the last two Major championships in contention. That’s better than for a couple of years, I would say. So that’s a good thing. Definitely moving in the right direction. I don’t think it will be rocket science for us to figure out, you know, the small little bits that may be missing, and if anything, this is motivation to kick on a little bit, make the most of the rest of this year, continue playing at this level, and go into next year’s season full of confidence. You know, I didn’t really start at that point this year, so that would be a good place to start.”