WATCH: Brooks Koepka Winning USPGA Championship Interview

“When I look at what I’ve done in the past two months, it’s incredible. Looking where I was, sitting on my couch watching the Masters, and to think I would do this, I would have laughed at you and told you there was no way, no chance, and to do it is really incredible. My doctors, physios, trainers, everybody did an unbelievable job even to get back out on the golf course, and to do what I’ve done is very impressive. I can’t even believe it.”

“Yeah, I think, other than me, my team, everybody was rooting for Tiger. I mean, as they should. He’s probably — he’s the greatest player to ever play the game, and to have the comeback that he’s having is incredible. You look at the British Open, when he finally got that lead, how energetic that crowd was. And then when he started making that run, it brought me back to when I was a kid and when I was watching him and you heard those roars. I remember I went to the British Open — I forget what year it was. When Ben Curtis won. And he was kind of making a charge, and you could hear the roars. I mean, being a part of that as a fan is cool, and even when you’re playing, it’s still pretty neat. It kind of pushes you to step up your game. I mean, you have to because you know he’s right there if you fall.”

On whether he was intimidated…

“I honestly can’t. I have a lot of self-belief. I knew, even today, when everybody was making that charge, if I just hung in there, made one more shot, one good shot at a time, kept it rolling, I knew I was going to have a chance to kind of separate myself maybe a little bit, and that finally came on 15. And then to hit such a good shot on 16, and especially to make the putt when Scotty almost chipped it in. You know, that could — if I missed that, that could be a real role reversal right there.”

On becoming one of the greatest players of all time…

“I actually never thought about that. Three Majors at 28, I didn’t — it’s a cool feeling. It really is. You know, hopefully I can stay healthy. I’ve kind of had some trouble with that over the past two years, three years, whatever it was. Missed the British and then to miss Augusta. You know, I think I’m much more disciplined now, so I should be able to play every Major, making sure my body’s healthy. But I’m excited. I’m excited for the next few years. I mean, as fans — like I’m a fan of golf. You should be excited. I mean, Tiger’s come back. You look at what Dustin’s doing, Justin, Rory, Spieth — I mean, it’s a great time to be a golf fan. I can’t wait to duel it out with them over the next couple years or next however long.”