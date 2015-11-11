Howdidido Grand Final 2015

There were 40 golfers across the UK and Ireland who experienced more Monday morning joy than everyone else, and, as a result of their supreme strokeplay performances, qualified for the inaugural grand final. As well as taking part in the flagship event over The Belfry’s iconic Brabazon course – a layout steeped in Ryder Cup history – the finalists played a practice round, attended a gala dinner and stayed overnight in the recently refurbished hotel.

As if a round on the famous Brabazon course wasn’t enough, the lucky finalists were

also able to sample the latest Titleist equipment – including the 915 woods and newly launched 816 hybrids and 716 irons – and take part in a Titleist ball fitting. Afterwards, they boarded the Titleist Tour Truck to collect their chosen ball model and meet the Titleist Tour technicians, who described a typical week following the European Tour across the world.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the competitors had to deal with some slightly adverse conditions throughout the course of the day, but the excellent drainage on The Belfry’s showpiece layout stood up to the conditions admirably.

No amount of rainfall was going to dampen the spirits of the 40 competitors, though, who were all keen to showcase the skills that had served them so well throughout the year. There was much to play for, with the overall winner receiving a full set of custom-fitted Titleist 716 irons, Titleist golf balls and a Titleist Tour Bag to store them in.

Playing off the white tees under full championship conditions, the stunning Brabazon was playing all of its 6,869 yards. Yet the greens were running fast and true, meaning a good score, relatively speaking, was there to be had for those who embraced the challenge. One such player was Columb Harrington from Ireland, who posted a net 76 off a handicap of 5 to triumph in the Men’s Division 1 category.

“It was really tough out there, especially on the front nine where the hardest holes are, and we got the worst of the weather then too,” said Columb. “I dropped six shots in a four-hole stretch toward the end of that nine and finished eight over, but the back nine was a little easier and I managed to claw a score back coming home. I really enjoyed the day.”

Consistent results throughout the season are vital if you have aspirations to qualify, as Columb proved this year.

“I didn’t actually win a medal to qualify, I just shot around level par in four medals, so

I was consistent. The HowDidiDo website is great – it tracks your handicap, and lets you see how you think some holes are easy on your course but you actually play them badly, so you can adjust your strategy as a result.”

After a testing day battling the elements, participants were invited to attend a gala dinner and presentation, where they were able to unwind and recount their tales of elation and woe from earlier in the day.

Harrington’s homeland of Ireland finished top of the home nations standings, winning four out of the six prize categories. But it was England’s Jo Morris who claimed the overall top prize, shooting a fantastic net 75 off her 1 handicap. Be sure to sign up to HowDidiDo next year and it could be you doing battle at The Belfry for the Order of Merit crown.