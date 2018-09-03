WATCH: Thomas Bjorn Ahead Of His Four Wildcard Picks

Expand First Eight Confirmed For European Ryder Cup Team

“Absolutely, but that’s a great position to be in.

There’s a lot of guys playing well and, you know, we’re in a situation where we’re going to make somebody really happy and we’re going to let somebody down.

And that’s you know, it’s fortunate and unfortunate in the same breath.

And that’s the way it is. You know, as a captain you sometimes probably hope, when you’ve got four picks that’s going to be four obvious ones.

That’s not the case this time. So, there’s a bit of thinking a bit of stuff to do but we’ll choose four.

And we’ll make it, what it is and what me and the vice-captains and the team around the team will think is the right team to go with.

And unfortunately, this time round is only 12 players.

You’d like it to be 15 or 16 I think.

But that’s the way it is so yeah, somebody is going to find it a bit tough, but that’s the nature of the game.”

The 2018 Ryder Cup begins on 28th September at Le Golf National and takes place from the Friday to Sunday.

