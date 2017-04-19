Titleist Thursdays – What Do They Involve?

Titleist is making it easier than ever before to find the best golf clubs for your game by rolling out an extensive new demo day programme called Titleist Thursdays.

The series of custom fitting events will run between The Masters and The Open on consecutive Thursdays at golf clubs across the country. You will be able to reserve a time slot or drop in without an appointment.

If you book a 45-minute time slot online, you will be able to opt for testing the Titleist 917 woods, 716 irons or SM6 wedges under the watchful eye of one of Titleist’s highly-trained Product Specialists. They will talk about your swing, season aspirations and then suggest head, shaft and grip combinations, all of which is free of charge.

The Product Specialists will be also armed with a TrackMan launch monitors and Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls so you can see independent data and test the equipment under more realistic conditions.

Golfers unable to book online due to high demand, or unable to commit to a specific slot, are still encouraged to attend a Titleist Thursday of their choice, where they can trial clubs and spend time with a Fitting Partner.

Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “At Titleist, we know how important it is for dedicated golfers to find the best-performing golf clubs for their games, and so it is with great excitement we are launching a record number of fitting events for 2017.

“Whether you are looking to be custom-fit through the bag, to find the perfect wedges, putter set-up, or simply to trial our golf club range, there will be no shortage of opportunities regardless of where you are located.”

To find out further information about the many Titleist fitting events coming to the UK this summer, or to book a spot at a Titleist Thursdays event near you, log-on to www.titleist.co.uk/golf-club-fitting.