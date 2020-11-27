Golf Shank Fix – Best Move To Practice!

Almost all golfers at some point have felt the frustration of wasting a perfect drive by then shanking an iron shot into the trees or the water.

There are a few different golf shank causes but perhaps the most common is the steep, out-to-in swing path (which is also one of the main reasons why you pull iron shots). This places the hosel of the club in dangerously close proximity to the ball. The best golf shank fix, I’ve found is this drill: place two balls next to each other (or you can use tees for the right hand ball if you’d prefer), address the furthest one from you, but hit the one nearest to you.

The ball (or tee) on the outside acts as a very helpful visual barrier to avoid. It should force you to change your swing path. Of course, it will strange at first so make some slow swings with your wedge to start with. This will give you the feel you need for the shot. Then once you are happy that you are training a better path, take the right hand ball away and hit some shots (starting with the club outside the line of the ball).

This golf shank fix will give you a great feel for how to stop cutting across the ball and it will retrain the way you deliver the club through impact; you should start to develop a much more neutral swing path that allows you to strike the ball from the correct part of the face.

The shanks can be the most frustrating fault in the game, but with this drill and some dedicated time, you should be able to eradicate them.

Another golf shank fix to try



Try putting three tees approximately one-eighth-inch to a quarter-inch beyond the toe of your club. Then, when swinging, be sure to miss these tees. Avoiding the tees will prevent you from extending so much that you hit the ball with the hosel.