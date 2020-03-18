5 Golf Rules You NEED To Know

Jeremy Ellwood explains the 5 Rules of Golf you need to know, including those around a provisional ball, unplayable lie and what you can and can’t do in bunkers.

Here are the 5 golf rules you NEED to know…

1. The Scorecard

A few things on the scorecard – firstly, you don’t record your own score. The marker records your score and at the end, if the marker makes a mistake and you don’t spot it before you sign – tough luck.

If you sign for a score lower than what you took, you will be disqualified.

All you have to do on a scorecard is write the gross score on each hole. You don’t have to add up stableford points or anything like that, ALL you have to do is record and sign for the correct gross scores per hole.

You must get your scorecard posted in good time. That doesn’t mean after a few beers in the clubhouse, that is against the rules.

Why you SHOULD mark your golf ball

2. Unplayable ball

You, as the player, are the sole judge as to whether your ball is unplayable. You could, if you wanted, declare your ball unplayable from the middle of the fairway but obviously you don’t want to do that.

If it’s unplayable you have three options. Firstly, you can go back to where you played from under penalty of one stroke. The second option is to drop within two club lengths from your ball but no nearer to the hole. Your third option is to drop the ball back as far as you like as long as you drop in line with your original ball position and the flag.