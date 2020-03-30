Reload? Play another? No, hit a provisional ball

NEW FOR 2020 – FEATURED PRODUCTS

Golf Monthly is partnering with Titleist and FootJoy as our official golf ball, golf bag, footwear and apparel partners for this year.

Shop the featured FootJoy footwear and apparel worn in this video:

Used correctly, it is one of the biggest time-savers in golf, and on any shot where there is reasonable doubt as to whether or not the original ball is likely to be found or may have gone Out of Bounds (other than if it has clearly gone into a penalty area) you should play a provisional ball both for your sake and the sake of other golfers. Never be embarrassed to hit a provisional, especially if you are playing a medal where every shot counts.

If you wish to play a provisional ball. It is essential to ensure the other players in the group know you are playing a provisional ball – phrases like “I’ll just hit another” or “I’m going to reload” fail to cut the mustard in the eyes of the Rules. Whilst you can say that you are proceeding under Rule 18.3 or imply doubt as to whether the first ball is ok by saying something like, “I’ll hit another just in case”, we would advise you to say “I’ll hit a provisional” – the more clarity you can provide the better.

Why You SHOULD Mark Your Golf Ball

If you fail to indicate that is it is a provisional ball or that you’re proceeding under Rule 18.3, the ball you then hit automatically becomes the ball in play under penalty of stroke and distance and the original ball is deemed lost even if you subsequently find it in the middle of the fairway.

If the original ball is lost (other than in a penalty area) or out of bounds, you must continue with the provisional ball, under penalty of one stroke.

If, however, the original ball is found in bounds, you must continue with that ball and stop playing the provisional ball.

Remember, you can continue to play your provisional ball until you reach the place where the original is likely to be, but if you make a stroke at it beyond that point, it becomes the ball in play and the original is rendered lost.

We’ve all played with people who seem reluctant to hit a provisional ball when everyone else is thinking “there’s no way we’re ever going to see that one again!” so don’t be afraid to prompt others into playing a provisional if you feel able to, as it will potentially save everybody time both in your group and the groups behind.

Magazine Subscription Offer!

One final thing – at some stage you will find yourself playing with someone who thinks that you have a choice over which ball to play should the original be found in an unsavoury spot.

You don’t – if the original is found, the provisional ball is irrelevant and you must proceed with the original either by playing it or invoking one of the three options under the unplayable ball Rule (Rule 19)… and then politely pointing them in the direction of The R&A’s online Rules Academy.