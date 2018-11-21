WATCH: Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson The Match Press Conference
Woods and Mickelson address the media and have a face-off ahead of their match in Las Vegas (Courtesy Turner Sports / B/R Live.)
Woods and Mickelson address the media and have a face-off ahead of their match in Las Vegas (Courtesy Turner Sports / B/R Live.)
WATCH: Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson The Match Press Conference
Watch as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson address the media ahead of their match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.
The pair have won a combined 123 PGA Tour titles and 19 major championships.
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
We take a look at Phil Mickelson's WGC-Mexico…
The winner-takes-all match between the golfing legends will…
Black Friday is the busiest time for shoppers…
Best quotes:
Mickelson: “I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. And I believe, in fact I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that’s how good I feel heading into this match … you don’t have to take it, you don’t have to take it at all. But I’m going to throw that out there.”
Mickelson: “It’s been an incredible opportunity for me to play my career against him but it’s also been incredibly difficult. I oftentimes wonder what my career would be had he not come along and I think it could go either way. He’s brought out the best in me at times and it’s also been very intimidating and difficult to compete against his level of play.”
Woods: “This is very different than anything golf has ever done in the past. And I think that’s one of the unique things about it, is that we’re able to showcase our sport in such a different light and all the different technologies that we’re going to be bringing to this event and doing it differently than any other golfing event’s ever been done. That’s the exciting thing for not only myself and Phil but I think for all of the viewers that are going to watch.”
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels