WATCH: Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson The Match Press Conference

Best quotes:

Mickelson: “I feel like the first hole is a great hole for me. And I believe, in fact I’m willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that’s how good I feel heading into this match … you don’t have to take it, you don’t have to take it at all. But I’m going to throw that out there.”

Mickelson: “It’s been an incredible opportunity for me to play my career against him but it’s also been incredibly difficult. I oftentimes wonder what my career would be had he not come along and I think it could go either way. He’s brought out the best in me at times and it’s also been very intimidating and difficult to compete against his level of play.”

Woods: “This is very different than anything golf has ever done in the past. And I think that’s one of the unique things about it, is that we’re able to showcase our sport in such a different light and all the different technologies that we’re going to be bringing to this event and doing it differently than any other golfing event’s ever been done. That’s the exciting thing for not only myself and Phil but I think for all of the viewers that are going to watch.”

