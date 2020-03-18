5 Golf Gear Warning Signs

In this video Neil Tappin and Alex Elliott discuss some of the warning signs you should be on the look out for. They reveal what certain marks on your glove means about your grip, what tee marks on your driver say about your swing path and how your wedges will wear according to your pitching technique.

PGA Professional Alex Elliott explains all in the video.

5. Wear On Your Glove

There are two areas of wear to be wary of on your glove the first of which is in the palm, and the second is along the thumb. If your gloves are wearing in these two areas, and if they are wearing quickly then that means you are probably gripping the club too tightly.

Wear in these two areas is also problem because it stops you from being able to hinge the wrists properly.

The best thing to do to solve this would be to check your glove for wear in these two areas and use two or three gloves a season.

4. Wear Marks On Your Golf Clubs

In terms of the driver, a wear mark can tell you a lot. For example if you have a wear mark towards the heel, then this gives you a clear indication of where you are striking the ball, and therefore gives you an idea why you are producing a certain ball flight. The same can be said from out of the toe.

To find out where you are striking the ball, foot-spray is the best bet but you can also use face tape on the head although this will affect flight because of friction.

Just seeing for yourself where you are striking the ball can give you a clearer idea of what you need to work on.

3. Tee Marks On The Driver

The tee marks left on your driver will give you an idea of what ball flight your are producing and where the ball is going. For example the most common ball flight is left-to-right and therefore the tee marks on the sole-plate of the driver go from the heel to the toe in a diagonal motion.

This therefore indicates you are striking the ball with an out-to-in path.

One drill to solve this would be to imagine an object in front of you that you have to draw the ball around and this will make you manipulate your swing to avoid the object.

2. Wear Marks On Wedges

This is especially important in relation to the leading edge. Wear marks on this part of the club indicates you strike the ball with a steep angle of attack which digs the club into the ground and creates big, deep divots. This makes the ball harder to control.

A better place to have wear marks is on the sole of the club which can be achieved by imagining the sole of the club is an airplane coming into land. The aim is to just brush the turf with the club in the same manner a pilot will look to smoothly land the wheels on the runway.

1. Wear Marks On The Grip Of Your Driver

The thing to look out for here is in relation to where your top hand and thumb meets the golf club. A wear pattern here could be a sign that your grip is changing throughout the swing or that you are gripping the club too tightly which creates a lot of tension.

Using your imagination can help resolve this. Imagine the grip is a tube of toothpaste so you then grip the club lightly without tension and this could allow you to release the forearms better and complete the swing.

