7 Ways To Make Your Gear Last Longer

We all like to make our hard-earned money go as far as possible when it comes to purchasing things and that mindset should continue especially when it comes to our golf gear.

As a result, in this video we have taken a look at seven different ways you can extend the lifespan of all your golfing equipment whether it be clubs, shoes, gloves and so on.

1) Wedges

It is a fact that you will not create as much spin with an old wedge when compared to a new one. This is because the grooves get worn down and filled with a variety of different materials like sand, grass, mud, etc. Obviously this has a significant effect on the amount of spin you can create on the greens and it also effects the ball-flight.

So our first tip is to guard against this degradation.

One way you can do this is to not hit hard range balls with the lofted club you use most often in your short game.

Another tip is, if you practice your short game regularly, it might even be worth using a slightly older wedge and not the one you currently have in the bag. Obviously we understand that not everyone has two lob wedges to use for practice but if you do then perhaps this tip might be worth implementing into your game.

2) Cleaning Grips

Give your golf clubs a new lease of life by cleaning your golf grips with hot, soapy water. As they are the only thing coming into contact with your hands, a thorough clean should be achieved every few months or so.

3) Headcovers

General wear and tear on clubs is common so one way to deal with this is using head covers especially on the driver and putter. Additionally, when it rains we recommend taking your head covers off and letting them dry before replacing them on your clubs. This is to prevent clubs being exposed to water for hours on end, which in turn could cause your clubs to rust.

4) Gloves

Our first tip here is to not start practicing with new gloves.

Secondly, if you play a lot of golf in bad weather we recommend getting a pair of wet weather gloves. These will help you maintain your grip throughout the swing because the wetter they get the more traction they offer.

Finally our last point here also relates to bad weather. If you have been playing in bad weather and your gloves are wet, do not put them on a radiator because it will cause the leather to harden. Instead let them dry naturally.

5) Driver Fitting

If you have bought a driver and slowly fallen out of love with it, what could be worth doing is going to your professional and getting a retrospective fitting. There could be something done in tinkering the set-up whether it be in terms of loft, lie or weight setup. This could enable you to fall back in love with your driver.

6) Balls

In relation to short game practice it makes perfect sense to practice with the balls you use out on the course. However we never use brand new balls when practicing, instead we have three balls we specifically use for honing our game. Whereas when we get out on the course, a fresh set of balls is a must.

7) Golf Shoes

A good thing to do to maintain your golf shoes is to have some baby wipes in your car after each round, and give them a very quick clean.

The next is relating to bad weather. Much like the tip above relating to gloves, when your shoes get wet leave them somewhere so that they can dry naturally. Do not put them on a radiator.

And finally we recommend using a shoe tree or some socks to stuff into the toes of your shoes to prevent the leather from cracking up in the toe area.

