Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
We chat to world number one Dustin Johnson to see what clubs he is currently using
The world number one currently uses:
Driver – TaylorMade M4
3 wood – TaylorMade M4 HL
Utility – TaylorMade GAPR LO
Irons – TaylorMade DJ Proto P730
Wedges – TaylorMade Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe
Putter – TaylorMade Spider (TP Juno at time of filming)
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x