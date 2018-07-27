Next up: How To Stop Slicing Drives


Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

We chat to world number one Dustin Johnson to see what clubs he is currently using

Elliott Heath

Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

We chat to world number one Dustin Johnson to see what clubs he is currently using.

The world number one currently uses:

Driver – TaylorMade M4

3 wood – TaylorMade M4 HL

Utility – TaylorMade GAPR LO

Irons – TaylorMade DJ Proto P730

Wedges – TaylorMade Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe

Putter – TaylorMade Spider (TP Juno at time of filming)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

TAGS: