Ewen Ferguson What’s In The Bag?

Scottish pro Ewen Ferguson talks us through the TaylorMade clubs in his bag

Elliott Heath

Driver: TaylorMade M6 10.5 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD 6X shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade M6 15 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD 7X shaft

5 wood: TaylorMade M6 18 degrees, Diamana +PLUS 80X

Irons: TaylorMade P790 3-4, P770 5-8, P750 9-PW, KBS C Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52, 56, 60

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

