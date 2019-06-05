Ewen Ferguson What’s In The Bag?
Scottish pro Ewen Ferguson talks us through the TaylorMade clubs in his bag
Driver: TaylorMade M6 10.5 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD 6X shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M6 15 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD 7X shaft
5 wood: TaylorMade M6 18 degrees, Diamana +PLUS 80X
Irons: TaylorMade P790 3-4, P770 5-8, P750 9-PW, KBS C Taper 125 S+ shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52, 56, 60
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x