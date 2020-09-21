WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau’s US Open Winning Press Conference

Video credit: USGA

Watch as Bryson DeChambeau answers questions from the media after his sensational maiden Major victory at Winged Foot in the 2020 US Open.

The Golfing Scientist carded a final round 67 to beat Matthew Wolff by six as the only man under par for the week.

DeChambeau moves up to fifth in the world with what is his 7th PGA Tour title.

Related: How social media reacted to Bryson DeChambeau’s US Open win

Magazine Subscription Deal

He becomes the third man in history to win an NCAA Division 1 title, the US Amateur and the US Open.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram