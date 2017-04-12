Our look at the best electric golf trolleys 2017 has to offer, including models that fold up small or are feature packed so you’re guaranteed to find one to suit your needs



Best electric golf trolleys 2017

Cast your mind back less than a decade and your image would have taken something of a hit if you’d been seen walking the fairways with an electric trolley doing all the hard work for you. But fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them.

In our health-conscious, gadget-obsessed generation, the chance to avoid back and knee injuries and show off a few boys’ toys means using a trolley is a win-win scenario.

Throw into the mix an industry-wide overhaul of frame styling, from thick and clunky to sleek and shiny, and it’s easy to see why most up-and-coming amateur golfers now use one.

So if you’re thinking about joining them, here’s a guide to the best electric golf trolleys 2017 has available for you to consider….

Motocaddy S5 Connect – from £549.99



GM says: This cutting edge new model works in conjunction with a free GPS app that connects to the trolley via Bluetooth to provide distance data, hole information as well mobile alerts from apps like Facebook and Whatsapp on its digital display. The app has 36,000 courses pre-loaded and even has ‘Shot Planning Control’ to pinpoint how far any target is on the course. Also comes in extended lithium battery option for £599.99. PowaKaddy Compact C2 – £599.99

GM says: PowaKaddy’s first compact folding electric trolley boasts an innovative ‘Simple-2-fold’ system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in just two easy folds that takes up to three seconds. It’s small enough to fit in the tiniest of car boots and at 9.8kg is exceptionally lightweight. It also boasts a full colour widescreen display, a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and adjustable handle height while PowaKaddy’s Plug ‘n’ Play battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

Big Max Coaster Quad Brake – £799

GM says: The Big Max Coaster Quad Brake is the brand’s classic electric trolley design. It features four wheels with suspension and as the front wheels both rotate, the trolley is able to turn on the spot. A fifth wheel can also be purchased to further improve the stability on offer. Other key features include an automatic downhill speed regulator which ensures the trolley doesn’t get away from you when going downhill, an electronic parking brake and a controlled distance function that allows you to send the trolley forward up to 60 meters. It also features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment that sends power to your phone or GPS device.

Stewart Golf X9 Follow – £1,499

GM says: This pricey option is also the most sophisticated in this guide. A unique Bluetooth design lets it follow you around the course, turning when you turn, stopping when you stop, and removing your need to steer it with a remote control, although this is still an option. Its four wheels also generate excellent levels of grip that aid the precise steering.

Motocaddy S3 Pro – from £379.99



GM says: This sleek trolley features low profile wheels and the company’s excellent Quickfold system but the real benefit for the S3 Pro lies with the extra features. The ability to measure distances, the USB charging port, cartlock pin security system, battery meter and lost ball timer are all integrated into the simple, ergonomic handle. Lead acid £379.99, lithium £479.99, extended lithium £529.99.

PowaKaddy FW5i – from £549.99

GM says: The PowaKaddy FW5i (The i stands for intelligent) comes with a new full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator and an integrated USB charging port. Boasting a whisper quiet, 200-watt motor, the FW5i incorporates an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature that allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards.The FW5i has an RRP of £549.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £599.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

Motocaddy S1 – from £299



GM says: The entry level Motocaddy S1 has been revamped for 2016 and features a new Quickfold mechanism, soft ergonomic handle, nine speed settings, low profile wheels and whisper quiet motor. The trolley is also compatible with the Easilock bag system that fixes the bag to the trolley for a more stable ride. Lead acid £299.99, lithium £399.99, extended lithium £449.99.

PowaKaddy FW7S – from £639.99

GM says: Boasting a new frame colour, soft touch handle trims, graphics and front wheel with yellow trims, the FW7s is PowaKaddy’s most feature-packed design. It has a full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function and powerful, near silent 230W motor. Boasting a three-year warranty, the FW7s also comes in an Electronic Braking System (EBS) model, which has three levels of progressive braking when going downhill. Also available for £699.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery and with EBS for £699.99 with 18 hole battery and £749.99 with the 36-hole.



Motocaddy M1 Pro DHC – from £549.99

GM says: The new M1 Pro DHC incorporates the same features as the M1 PRO, including the three-point folding system that enables the trolley to fold over 40% smaller than standard models. But it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient – thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake. There’s also an integrated Accessory Station; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 50 yards); speed and battery indicators; handle height adjustment and a USB charging port. Extended lithium battery £599.99.

Big Max Navigator Quad Gyro – £1099

GM says: The Big Max Navigator Quad Gyro is the brand’s remote controlled electric trolley. It has the same four-wheel design as the Big Max Coaster Quad Brake which enables the trolley to turn on the spot. A fifth wheel on the back of the trolley ensures it stays on its feet without the need of a guiding hand even on the most severe terrain. In addition, gyroscopic anti-deviation technology corrects the path it takes when moving across a side slope. It features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment. The Navigator comes with a lithium battery as standard which is both lighter and more compact than lead acid alternatives. The new Big Max Aqua Cart Bags are also designed to fit nicely on board.

Motocaddy S7 Remote – £799.99 (lithium only)

GM says: For 2017, this remote-controlled trolley features a smaller, more user-friendly and rechargeable handset that fits neatly into an integrated holder located on the underside of a new soft-touch ergonomic handle. The handset can also be topped up during play thanks to the patented USB port that can also charge GPS and mobile devices. There’s also a more streamlined battery tray to accommodate the Lithium battery along with distinctive branding on the signature S-Series frame in a new Graphite colourway. To control the trolley’s direction, two motors deliver precision steering and a rear mini wheel ensures stability, while a tilt function compensates for side slopes.



PowaKaddy FW3i – from £499.99

GM says: The entry level FW3i welcomes a brand new digital screen with power gauge and battery fuel indicator. Powered by a whisper-quiet 200W motor, the FW3i has an easy-to-use, ambidextrous soft T-bar grip for easy steering as well as a straightforward On/Off button complete with a Power, Pause & Resume function displayed on the new digital screen.The FW3i has an RRP of £499.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £549.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

PowerBug Ultra V – £350 (lead) and £599 (lithium)

GM says: PowerBug’s revolutionary UV sensor is a first in the trolley market. Other features include a clock, a lost ball and round timer and a distance-measuring feature. Its frame is built from an aircraft-grade aluminium that makes it light and robust, while the industry-leading five-year warranty on both trolley and lithium battery add value.

PowaKaddy Touch – From £399.99

GM says: As its name suggests, this model from PowaKaddy starts moving and matches your pace once you place a hand on the ambidextrous grip and start walking. It then continues to travel at the same speed even when your hand has been taken off the handle. Away from this headline functionality, it has low-profile wheels with yellow trim that combine with yellow finishes on the front, rear diffuser and handle for a modern look. Other features also include PowaKaddy’s Plug’n’Play battery system that houses a lithium battery and eliminates fiddly connectors, a USB charging port for powering smartphones and a sleek, lightweight chassis with a simple three-way folding mechanism. Lead acid battery £399.99, lithium £549.99, extended lithium £599.99.

Hill Billy – from £259

GM says: The Hill Billy is the least expensive model in this guide, but it doesn’t show it because its costs are cut not on spec, but by selling directly to users, rather than through golf shops. Its price and simple design will suit first-time trolley owners, with a slot-in battery tray and fool-proof speed dial complementing the soft touch, height-adjustable handle. Lead acid battery £259, lithium £359.



Best electric golf trolleys 2017 – What do I need to consider?

Storage

Some trolleys fold down much more compactly than others, so consider your boot size or where you’ll store it at home before parting with your cash.

Battery

Lithium batteries are lighter, charge more quickly and have a much longer lifespan, but usually add £100-£150 to the initial purchase cost. So think carefully about your long-term trolley needs.

Features

Will you use the GPS device cradle or send away function? Would a console unit for your valuables make life easier? Think about how you use your trolley and what you really need.