Eddie Pepperell What's In The Bag? We look at the clubs and ball used by Eddie Pepperell to win his maiden European Tour title.

Eddie Pepperell won his maiden victory on the European Tour on Sunday at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Englishman was tied with Oliver Fisher after 54 holes but a final round 70 for Pepperell got him his long awaited first victory.

His previous best finish was a tie for second at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2015 where he lost in a playoff to Soren Kjeldsen who birdied the first playoff hole.

Pepperell made no mistakes in Qatar though, fending off Fisher by finding fairways with his Titleist 917 D2 driver. Eddie has only recently put the club in the bag but has immediately found success with it so it could be staying in the bag for now a least.

The 27-year-old has a mix and match kind of bag shifting from a Titleist driver to a Callaway XR 3-wood, then Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons from three to nine iron.

In Doha Pepperell carried four wedges, all of the Mizuno T7 variety. The lofts go from 46 to 60 degrees.

Finally, he carries a Bettinardi Studio Stock 8 which worked beautifully for him the whole week.

Driver: Titleist 917 D2

Fairway Wood: Callaway XR

Driving Iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Irons: Mizuno JPX900 Tour (3-9 iron)

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 8

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Footjoy Pro SL

